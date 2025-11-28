Creative Planning Boosts Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. $COLB

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth about $289,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth about $687,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $32.24.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $348.47 million during the quarter. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

