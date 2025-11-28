Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.0714.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th.

BLMN stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $608.45 million, a PE ratio of -142.80 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $928.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Bloomin’ Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.280 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 4,256 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $27,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,280. This trade represents a 34.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric C. Christel bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $957,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $957,000. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 83,825.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

