Creative Planning Reduces Stock Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,982 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 2,131.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 1,048.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $73.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.81.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $361.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VCTR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Victory Capital

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.