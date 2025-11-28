Creative Planning Purchases 899 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Creative Planning grew its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3,714.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $175.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.88. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.99 and a 52-week high of $211.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.32.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $659.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HLI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $232.00 to $226.00 and set a “moderate buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 6,811 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.75, for a total value of $1,380,930.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $98,110.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

