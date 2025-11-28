Analysts Set Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) PT at $145.15

Shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.7%

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 267.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,224,000 after purchasing an additional 992,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,570,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 908.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 913,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,481,000 after acquiring an additional 822,874 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth $54,860,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,858,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,587,000 after acquiring an additional 529,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock opened at $126.85 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $144.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.08. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.43%.The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-11.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

