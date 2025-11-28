Creative Planning Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Performance Food Group Company $PFGC

Creative Planning increased its position in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,445 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,187,869 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $407,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,703 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,966,667 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $311,899,000 after buying an additional 57,032 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 2,377,994 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $186,982,000 after buying an additional 293,837 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,221,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $174,647,000 after buying an additional 137,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,048 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $162,698,000 after acquiring an additional 171,957 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Erika T. Davis sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $430,746.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $4,889,597.46. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $525,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 47,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,007,110.85. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,434 shares of company stock worth $1,621,799. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $96.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.48 and a 200-day moving average of $96.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. Performance Food Group Company has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The food distribution company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFGC

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.