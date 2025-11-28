Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $124.79 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $146.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $567.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.54 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenfield Seitz Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.8% in the third quarter. Greenfield Seitz Capital Management LLC now owns 53,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,530,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $28,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

