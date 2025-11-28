Financial Review: Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC) and Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) and Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Great Elm Capital Group and Portman Ridge Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital Group 2 1 0 0 1.33 Portman Ridge Finance 0 1 0 0 2.00

Great Elm Capital Group presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.72%. Portman Ridge Finance has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.53%. Given Great Elm Capital Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Great Elm Capital Group is more favorable than Portman Ridge Finance.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group $39.32 million 2.73 $3.55 million ($0.56) -13.71 Portman Ridge Finance -$2.85 million -59.82 -$5.93 million ($0.93) -13.87

This table compares Great Elm Capital Group and Portman Ridge Finance”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Great Elm Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Portman Ridge Finance. Portman Ridge Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Elm Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Great Elm Capital Group has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portman Ridge Finance has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Capital Group and Portman Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group -17.08% 10.97% 3.95% Portman Ridge Finance -15.92% 11.49% 4.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.8% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Great Elm Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.3%. Portman Ridge Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.6%. Great Elm Capital Group pays out -264.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Portman Ridge Finance pays out -202.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Great Elm Capital Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Great Elm Capital Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Great Elm Capital Group beats Portman Ridge Finance on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Elm Capital Group

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business. It primarily invests in healthcare, cargo transport, manufacturing, industrial & environmental services, logistics & distribution, media & telecommunications, real estate, education, automotive, agriculture, aerospace/defense, packaging, electronics, finance, non-durable consumer, consumer products, business services, utilities, insurance, and food and beverage sectors. The fund typically invests $1 million to $20 million in its portfolio companies. It provides senior secured term loans from $2 million to $20 million maturing in five to seven years; second lien term loans from $5 million to $15 million maturing in six to eight years; senior unsecured loans $5 million to $23 million maturing in six to eight years; mezzanine loans from $5 million to $15 million maturing in seven to ten years; and equity investments from $1 to $5 million. The fund targets the companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. While investing in debt securities, it invests in those middle market firms with EBITDA between $10 million and $50 million and/or total debt between $25 million and $150 million. It invests in minority, and majority or control equity positions alongside its private equity sponsor partners.

