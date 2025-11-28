Creative Planning Purchases 1,769 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF $COPX

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COPX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 38,023 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $21,825,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COPX opened at $62.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.52. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.77 and a 52-week high of $66.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

