Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 113,268 Shares of Neogen Corporation $NEOG

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,268 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Neogen worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth about $79,391,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,276,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,409 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,761,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neogen by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,550,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,877 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neogen by 18.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,458,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEOG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler set a $6.50 target price on Neogen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Neogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Neogen Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.90. Neogen Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63.

About Neogen

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.