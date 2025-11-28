Aptiv PLC $APTV Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 34,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,370,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Aptiv by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 43,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Aptiv by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,700. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.45 and a 200-day moving average of $75.36. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $88.80.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.36. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 1.46%.The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Aptiv from $78.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

