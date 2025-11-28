Ingevity Corporation $NGVT Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NGVT. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Ingevity by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Ingevity by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 4.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGVT opened at $52.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.45. Ingevity Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $60.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 84.92% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingevity Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ingevity from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ingevity from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

