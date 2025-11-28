Standard Motor Products, Inc. $SMP Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Standard Motor Products worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 4,842.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 188.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 26.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 0.9%

SMP opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $833.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average is $35.59. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $42.13.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $498.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard Motor Products

In other Standard Motor Products news, CFO Nathan R. Iles sold 1,356 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $51,934.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 37,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,024.40. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $45,194.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,272.80. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,802 shares of company stock worth $260,590. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

