Invitation Home $INVH Holdings Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 2.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Invitation Home by 1.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 211,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Home in the first quarter worth about $208,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Home by 78.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 60,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invitation Home by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Home Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of INVH stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Invitation Home has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 21.70%.The company had revenue of $688.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is 122.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 target price on Invitation Home and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Home currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.91.

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

