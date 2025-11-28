AAON, Inc. $AAON Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AAON by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 25.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of AAON by 32.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 1.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AAON by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Price Performance

AAON stock opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.50. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $141.06.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.70%.The company had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. AAON’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

Insider Activity at AAON

In related news, Director Gary D. Fields sold 3,553 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $373,562.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,387.60. The trade was a 11.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $758,191.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,271.64. This trade represents a 27.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,649 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,701. 18.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AAON. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAON

About AAON

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.