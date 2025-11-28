Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Enovix Corporation $ENVX

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,347 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Enovix from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Enovix from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enovix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enovix from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In related news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 18,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $241,982.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,002,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,034,892. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENVX opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 9.47. Enovix Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 61.78% and a negative net margin of 525.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enovix Corporation will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

