Creative Planning Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in JBT Marel during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of JBT Marel in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBTM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $169.00 price target on JBT Marel in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded JBT Marel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JBT Marel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

JBT Marel Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of JBT Marel stock opened at $141.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.03. JBT Marel Corporation has a 52-week low of $90.08 and a 52-week high of $148.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.75 million. JBT Marel had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 120.6% on a year-over-year basis. JBT Marel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JBT Marel Corporation will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBT Marel Profile

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

