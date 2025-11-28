SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $420,000 in Sealed Air Corporation $SEE

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $737,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Sealed Air by 31.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 83,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 20,134 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sealed Air by 11.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sealed Air Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.61%. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.80) on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

