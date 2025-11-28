SG Americas Securities LLC Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239,526 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Carlyle Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,138,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,937,000 after buying an additional 311,300 shares during the period. Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in Carlyle Group by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 99,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,284,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,583,000 after purchasing an additional 228,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $53.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.01. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.51 million. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 20.22%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

