SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 7,473.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health Trading Up 8.4%

OSCR opened at $18.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Oscar Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $7,279,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 501,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,157.64. This represents a 44.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSCR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Oscar Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.86.

View Our Latest Report on Oscar Health

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.