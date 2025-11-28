7,923 Shares in Gentherm Inc $THRM Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 11.0% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,210,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,106,000 after purchasing an additional 219,450 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,109,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after buying an additional 211,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,579,000 after buying an additional 32,140 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 8.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 17.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 322,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 48,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Stock Down 1.1%

Gentherm stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.46. Gentherm Inc has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $386.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Gentherm has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gentherm from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

