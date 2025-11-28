The ODP Corporation $ODP Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of ODP worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 931,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,358,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in ODP by 232.5% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ODP during the second quarter worth about $264,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ODP by 1.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,028,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,742,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ODP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ODP. Noble Financial lowered ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ODP in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ODP from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ODP has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $28.00.

ODP Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ ODP opened at $27.91 on Friday. The ODP Corporation has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $28.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.59 million, a PE ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. ODP had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The ODP Corporation will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ODP

(Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.