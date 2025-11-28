SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,450 Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. $VTS

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Vitesse Energy worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 19.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,515,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,856,000 after purchasing an additional 60,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTS opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.88 million, a P/E ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $28.40.

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.7%. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is currently 450.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered Vitesse Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Vitesse Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vitesse Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

