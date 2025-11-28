SG Americas Securities LLC Has $468,000 Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 87.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,079,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $1,822,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 967,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,201,000 after buying an additional 46,896 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brinker International from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.44.

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $2,503,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,572.48. This represents a 55.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:EAT opened at $151.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.30 and a 52 week high of $192.21.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 164.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

