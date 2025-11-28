SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 12,125 Shares of Community Financial System, Inc. $CBU

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,125 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Community Financial System were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,294,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Community Financial System by 80.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after buying an additional 151,189 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Financial System by 523.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 122,343 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial System during the first quarter worth $5,978,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial System during the first quarter worth $3,986,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $57.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.79. Community Financial System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.44 and a 12-month high of $71.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Community Financial System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $206.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.85 million. Community Financial System had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 20.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Community Financial System, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Community Financial System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Community Financial System in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Community Financial System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Community Financial System in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Community Financial System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

