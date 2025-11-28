SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,234 Shares of Service Corporation International $SCI

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Service Corporation International were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Service Corporation International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 52,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in Service Corporation International by 354.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 28.1% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International during the second quarter valued at $3,171,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International by 21.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Service Corporation International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Service Corporation International in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Service Corporation International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Service Corporation International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Service Corporation International Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE SCI opened at $79.09 on Friday. Service Corporation International has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.81.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.800-3.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Corporation International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.66%.

Insider Activity at Service Corporation International

In related news, President Sumner J. Waring III sold 30,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $2,519,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 295,192 shares in the company, valued at $24,542,262.88. This represents a 9.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Service Corporation International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Further Reading

