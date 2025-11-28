SG Americas Securities LLC Has $443,000 Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,716 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 835.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 56,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $3,569,011.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,217,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,975,735.82. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer purchased 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.32 per share, for a total transaction of $109,762.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,171.60. This trade represents a 21.46% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

SMG opened at $56.63 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $45.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51 and a beta of 1.98.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.88) by ($0.08). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a net margin of 1.54%.The business had revenue of $387.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.31) EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

