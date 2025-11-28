Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ADPT Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,963 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADPT. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 214,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 73,716 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 37.6% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 34,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 15.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,461,000 after purchasing an additional 434,347 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 2.09. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $20.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 59.07%.The company had revenue of $93.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 308,477 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $5,216,346.07. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 296,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,735.81. The trade was a 50.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,269,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,814,345.68. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 705,905 shares of company stock worth $11,610,749. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

