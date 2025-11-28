Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Purchases 557 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Robbins Farley raised its stake in Alphabet by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $320.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $328.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.44.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $168,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,750.96. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $9,640,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,304,619 shares in the company, valued at $683,642,180.16. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,850 shares of company stock worth $58,874,814. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.62.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

