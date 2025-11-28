PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,989 Shares of California Water Service Group $CWT

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,017,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,769,000 after acquiring an additional 527,343 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at about $21,562,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter worth about $17,728,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 204.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 315,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 211,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter worth about $9,692,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWT opened at $45.59 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average of $46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $311.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 13.71%.California Water Service Group’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CWT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

