Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,420 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation $KALU

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 391,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $31,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 499,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after buying an additional 51,591 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 109,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 43,930 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $2,622,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 323.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 42,160 shares during the period. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $95.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.58. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $97.63.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 10.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

In related news, EVP Blain Tiffany sold 8,656 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $812,971.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,748. This trade represents a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

