Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 4,087 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. $ALEX

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,887,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $33,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,116,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after buying an additional 331,969 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,939,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 666.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 214,305 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,732,000 after acquiring an additional 172,992 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price objective on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:ALEX opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

