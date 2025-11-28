Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 3,392 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in CocaCola by 69.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 22,585 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.7% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $73.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.53. The firm has a market cap of $314.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 67.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,109.25. This represents a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $2,250,751.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,894,396.10. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 225,252 shares of company stock worth $15,953,007 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

