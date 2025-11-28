Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. $QCRH

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 435,133 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $29,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth $210,000. R Squared Ltd boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 309.3% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 3,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 174.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on QCRH. Zacks Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of QCR in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of QCR in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QCR from $92.50 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QCR in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QCR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at QCR

In other news, CEO Laura L. Ekizian sold 333 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $26,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,560. The trade was a 5.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

QCR Stock Up 0.9%

QCR stock opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.30. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $95.00.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter. QCR had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 20.64%.The firm had revenue of $101.45 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.35%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

