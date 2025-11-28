Aeva Technologies, Inc. $AEVA Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 808,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,269 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aeva Technologies were worth $30,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEVA. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 92.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 27,345.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEVA opened at $10.53 on Friday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a market cap of $632.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aeva Technologies ( NASDAQ:AEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,031.15% and a negative return on equity of 603.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

AEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEVA

Insider Activity

In other Aeva Technologies news, CTO Mina Rezk sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $3,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 2,956,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,767,198.05. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $3,362,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,884,808 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,667.60. The trade was a 11.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 656,368 shares of company stock valued at $8,687,249 in the last three months. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aeva Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.