Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Makes New Investment in Clover Health Investments, Corp. $CLOV

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Leerink Partners set a $3.00 target price on shares of Clover Health Investments and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Clover Health Investments from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Clover Health Investments from $4.10 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $2.45 on Friday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $4.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $496.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.18 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 16.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

