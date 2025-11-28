Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 66,316 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMRX

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,759,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,316 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 64,230 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 602,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 74,783 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 199,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 140,150 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ted C. Nark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $586,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 291,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,859.88. The trade was a 14.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nikita Shah sold 131,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $1,571,723.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 146,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,123.76. This trade represents a 47.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 231,856 shares of company stock worth $2,743,724 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,253.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $784.51 million for the quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 189.49%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMRX

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.