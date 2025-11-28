Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Trims Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. $UI

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey decreased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 58.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 45.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at $404,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Ubiquiti by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth $704,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Shares of UI opened at $576.94 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.00 and a fifty-two week high of $803.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $663.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $733.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.38 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 166.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 24.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $299.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $591.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.58, for a total value of $201,803.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,973.44. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

