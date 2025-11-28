West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. $WFG Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 410,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $29,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 56.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on West Fraser Timber from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

NYSE:WFG opened at $61.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.12. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.55.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.91). West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 4.35%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently -38.21%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.