Geode Capital Management LLC Has $29.21 Million Stock Position in Immunovant, Inc. $IMVT

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,012 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $29,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 219.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 5,457,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,275,000 after buying an additional 3,750,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 133.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,497,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after acquiring an additional 855,143 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,894,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,743,000 after acquiring an additional 777,590 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,626,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,890,000 after acquiring an additional 467,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $23.70 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $29.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Geffner sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $49,382.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 217,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,740.74. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Melanie Gloria sold 12,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $298,226.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 173,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,329.82. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,598 shares of company stock valued at $442,134. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Immunovant from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Immunovant from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

