Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Acquires 2,356 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. $VERA

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 252,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 21,606 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 892,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,446,000 after acquiring an additional 82,483 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 24.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vera Therapeutics

In other Vera Therapeutics news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,201.34. This trade represents a 23.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VERA. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 13.3%

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

