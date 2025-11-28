Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Acquires 2,356 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. $VERA

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 252,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 21,606 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 892,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,446,000 after acquiring an additional 82,483 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 24.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Vera Therapeutics
In other Vera Therapeutics news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,201.34. This trade represents a 23.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vera Therapeutics
Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 13.3%
Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74.
Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Vera Therapeutics Company Profile
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vera Therapeutics
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Keysight Technologies’ Surge: The Market Wakes Up to This AI Play
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Is American Express the Credit Stock For a K-Shaped Economy?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Powering Up: How a Credit Upgrade Fuels Vistra’s AI Ambitions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.