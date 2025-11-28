Globalstar, Inc. $GSAT Stock Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,274,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $30,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the second quarter worth $1,178,000. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSAT stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

Insider Transactions at Globalstar

Globalstar ( NASDAQ:GSAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.85 million for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 17.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Globalstar has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other Globalstar news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 26,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $805,030.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 320,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,859.08. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 16,316 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $951,549.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 98,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,171.68. This trade represents a 14.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,916 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,194. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSAT shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Globalstar from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Globalstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

