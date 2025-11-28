Neil Gregory Almstead Sells 71,928 Shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 71,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $6,001,672.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 100,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,150. This represents a 41.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Neil Gregory Almstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Neil Gregory Almstead sold 35,572 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $2,852,162.96.

On Friday, October 3rd, Neil Gregory Almstead sold 55,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $3,632,750.00.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0%

PTCT stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.65. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.39. The company had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.31% and a net margin of 35.65%.The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price target on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,419,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,161,000 after purchasing an additional 632,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,996,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,347,000 after buying an additional 541,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,497,000 after buying an additional 60,707 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $97,252,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 45.3% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,084,000 after acquiring an additional 471,586 shares during the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

