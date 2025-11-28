SG Americas Securities LLC Has $467,000 Stake in Site Centers Corp. $SITC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Site Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,097 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Site Centers were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Site Centers by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Site Centers by 256.7% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Site Centers by 61.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Site Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Site Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SITC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Site Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Site Centers from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Site Centers in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Site Centers in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Site Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Site Centers Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SITC opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24. Site Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $387.48 million, a PE ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Site Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Site Centers’s payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

Site Centers Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

