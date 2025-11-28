Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys New Position in News Corporation $NWS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in News in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in News by 75.3% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in News by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 572.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded News from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

News Stock Performance

News stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. News Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.37.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. News had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 13.80%.The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that News Corporation will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

