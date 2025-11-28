Insider Selling: Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Sells $5,155,000.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATECGet Free Report) major shareholder Squadron Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $5,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,895,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,655,827.90. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Squadron Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 12th, Squadron Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00.

Alphatec Stock Up 3.5%

ATEC stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATECGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Alphatec has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 1.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,014,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $60,990,000 after buying an additional 45,792 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 11.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,185,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 124,785 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ATEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital set a $25.00 target price on shares of Alphatec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

