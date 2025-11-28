Insider Selling: Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Sells $5,155,000.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Squadron Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $5,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,895,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,655,827.90. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Squadron Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Squadron Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00.

ATEC stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Alphatec has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 1.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,014,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $60,990,000 after buying an additional 45,792 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 11.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,185,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 124,785 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital set a $25.00 target price on shares of Alphatec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

