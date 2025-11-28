David Zapico Sells 88,000 Shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) CEO David Zapico sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $17,282,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 348,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,531,272.45. This represents a 20.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $196.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.82 and a 200-day moving average of $184.58. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.02 and a 12 month high of $204.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 628.6% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on AMETEK from $212.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

