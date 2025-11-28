Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases New Shares in Bristow Group Inc. $VTOL

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bristow Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristow Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after buying an additional 34,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTOL. Wall Street Zen raised Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bristow Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Bristow Group Price Performance

VTOL stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.75.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $386.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Manzo sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,591.25. This represents a 15.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Mark Mickelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 60,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,176. The trade was a 14.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,000 shares of company stock worth $8,417,775. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

