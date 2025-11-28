SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation $WABC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 33.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 103.8% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

WABC opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.65. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $58.28.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

