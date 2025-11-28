Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Purchases 18,117 Shares of UWM Holdings Corporation $UWMC

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 48.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,117 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in UWM were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of UWM by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of UWM by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on UWMC. Barclays lifted their target price on UWM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

UWM Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -115.38 and a beta of 1.79.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $151.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.51 million. UWM had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 0.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th.

Insider Transactions at UWM

In other UWM news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $3,715,297.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,934,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,050,215.52. The trade was a 23.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,890,880 shares of company stock worth $114,937,924. 87.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

